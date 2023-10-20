Advertise with Us
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is expecting more beautiful weather this weekend.

It’s still a great chance to get out and enjoy some fun things happening in the Bluff City.

1. Scare on the Square - There will be trick-or-treating with our Square merchants, trunk-or-treating with local businesses and organizations, games, crafts, prizes, music, food, and so much fun!

2. Candle Making Magic - Unwind and have a time with friends or family where you’ll make three custom-scented soy wax candles with the guidance

3. World Jr BBQ League Championship - Join renowned BBQ chef, pitmaster, and host of Netflix’s BBQ Showdown, Melissa Cookston, and others at the 2023 World Junior BBQ League Competition.

4. Day of the Dead Preview - Crosstown Concourse presents a Day of the Dead celebration with music, folklore, dancers, and more.

5. 2nd Annual Honey Music Festival - The Honey Fest allows everyone to experience the talents of the outstanding Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music students.

