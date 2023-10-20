Above average conditions persist over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm afternoon ahead with plentiful sunshine. High temperatures will top off today near 80, which is around 5 degrees above where we should be for this time of year. Gusty northerly wind will persist throughout the day and turn west, staying breezy, into the start of our weekend. Another front will push through the evening on Saturday helping keep temperatures at bay for the back half of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night ahead with lows dipping into the low to mid 50s once again. Winds will be out of the Northwest then shift South overnight.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be another warmer day with highs into the low 80s. Clouds will filter in through the day and stick around overnight into Sunday. A weak front will also push through overnight helping keep highs on Sunday around average, lows will dip into the mid-50s. Middle 70s are expected into Sunday afternoon with a good mix of sun and clouds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Highs will warm back up for the new work week, with highs near 80 through mid-week. Our next best chance of rain, which is well needed across the Mid-South, will arrive late week possible into next weekend. Showers and a few storms possible as another cold front pushes into the region. Check back as we get closer to time for the latest timing and impacts. Cooler air looks to filter in after this system pushes through, just in time for Halloween.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

