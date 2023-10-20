61-year-old dead after Millington trailer fire

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 61-year-old man is dead after a trailer fire that erupted in Millington on Friday morning.

At 11:43 a.m., the Millington and Shelby County Fire Departments responded to a reported mobile home fire on Oates Circle in the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke in the area before arriving on the scene at 11:45 a.m., where they found an RV-type trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors reported there might be someone inside, so crews made a rapid attack and conducted a primary search. Inside, they found a 61-year-old man dead.

Millington Fire Chief Gary Graves contacted the Millington Police Department Investigation Division and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist in determining the fire’s cause and origin.

Preliminary investigation reveals this was an accidental fire with no criminal intent.

Firefighters say the victim had limited mobility which may have impeded his ability to escape.

