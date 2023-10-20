Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

61-year-old dead after Millington trailer fire

(MGN / Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 61-year-old man is dead after a trailer fire that erupted in Millington on Friday morning.

At 11:43 a.m., the Millington and Shelby County Fire Departments responded to a reported mobile home fire on Oates Circle in the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke in the area before arriving on the scene at 11:45 a.m., where they found an RV-type trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors reported there might be someone inside, so crews made a rapid attack and conducted a primary search. Inside, they found a 61-year-old man dead.

Millington Fire Chief Gary Graves contacted the Millington Police Department Investigation Division and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist in determining the fire’s cause and origin.

Preliminary investigation reveals this was an accidental fire with no criminal intent.

Firefighters say the victim had limited mobility which may have impeded his ability to escape.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Thank You, Heroes!" sign outside Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic
Ashley Lampkin, 22
Woman charged in Memphis music producer’s shooting death
Kyla Jones, 19
19 -year-old wanted in fatal VRBO shooting near Overton Square, police say
I-240
Lanes blocked on I-240 East due to investigation
Myrtle Messenger
Conviction overturned in 2015 Clarksdale murder case

Latest News

Federal, local law enforcement announce results of targeted crime reduction operation in Memphis
Pet of the Week: Meet Zoey!
Cooper-Young Beerfest
Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 13th year
Suspect robs 2 banks on the same day, still at large, police say
Suspect robs 2 banks on the same day, still at large, police say