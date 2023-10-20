19 -year-old wanted in fatal VRBO shooting near Overton Square, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is wanted for murder after a woman was shot and killed at a short-term rental house near Overton Square over the weekend.

The shooting took place outside a VRBO vacation rental in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue on Sunday morning.

Witnesses said that they overheard a large group of women arguing before one woman was shot and killed outside.

Memphis police confirmed a warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Kyla Jones for first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment in reference to this case.

Court records show Jones was previously arrested in April for domestic violence and vandalism charges, but those charges were dropped.

Action News 5′s Tavarious Haywood spoke to Don Crowe, the assistant chief of the Memphis Police Department.

“We want that suspect to turn herself in today right now’” Crowe stated, “there is no reason to run, there is no reason to hide. She needs to turn herself in and answer this before anyone else gets hurt.”

Crowe highlighted some of the important details of the case.“One of the interesting things in homicide is that we see frequently over 80 percent of homicides in Memphis [the suspect and the victim] are acquainted in some form. This is another one of those tragic incidents that happened inside a house with people that were acquainted.”

MPD is still investigating as the search for the teen suspect continues.

