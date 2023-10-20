1 man in critical condition after shooting near Metal Museum, police say
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 5:10 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting near Metal Museum Drive.
When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at the time.
