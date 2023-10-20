Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 man in critical condition after shooting near Metal Museum, police say

Man in critical condition after shooting near Metal Museum, police say
Man in critical condition after shooting near Metal Museum, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 5:10 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting near Metal Museum Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at the time.

