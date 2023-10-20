1 dead after shooting in Northaven, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the Northaven area.

Deputies responded to a call regarding a shooting on Breckenwood Drive.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that one person had been shot.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

