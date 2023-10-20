1 critically injured in Frayser crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in critical condition at the hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the wreck at Thomas Street near the 101 connector at 11:47 a.m.

One victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries and a second victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

