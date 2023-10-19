Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a warm and mainly dry pattern ahead

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite a cold front moving through the Mid-South today, temperatures still managed to climb well above average and the above average temperatures will remain for the next seven days along with dry conditions well into next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm, and breezy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light and variable wind along with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 each day along with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

