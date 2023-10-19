Your First Alert to a little rain for some followed by a big warm up for all

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing clouds and a brief period of light rain to parts of the area, but don’t expect a big drop in temperatures. High pressure will quickly build in behind the front allowing for a quick warm by the weekend that will extend into next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a shower along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of early morning showers, a breezy Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80 and lows near 60. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

