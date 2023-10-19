Advertise with Us
Workshop provides resources amid Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family Safety Center and the City of Memphis teamed up Thursday to provide resources to Memphians amid Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The workshop comes as Memphis police and Shelby County deputies have reported thousands of domestic calls and multiple related deaths this year.

The event featured speakers, information and multiple city-wide agencies that are trained to respond to domestic violence situations and help victims.

“I hope that I exemplify to those that are here today boldness, bravery, truth, honesty and sincerity that you can get out,” explained Joyett King-Wright, a domestic violence overcomer. “You can survive. You have to have a plan. Utilize your resources and you can thrive and survive after divorce and domestic violence.”

Organizers with Family Safety Center of Memphis urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help.

