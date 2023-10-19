Woman charged in Memphis music producer’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested and charged months after a shooting on South Highland Street left one up-and-coming Memphis music producer dead.

Memphis police said they responded to the shooting at 892 S. Highland Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, April 14. Police say 26-year-old Jatavius Benson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ashley Lampkin, 22, is charged with his murder.

Court records show Lampkin was indicted by a grand jury in July. A warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of second-degree murder and property theft.

Records show Lampkin was arrested Saturday.

The details of the case are not yet available.

According to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, Benson went by the stage name “2LivetheLegend.”

He was an upcoming music producer & was wonderful at it. His talents went way further than just music though. His loving & caring spirit will forever linger on throughout our lives. A wonderful father, brother, husband & son he was & much more to all the family and friends he leaves behind.

Lampkin is being held on a $300,000 bond.

No court information is available at this time.

