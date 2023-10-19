Advertise with Us
Woman charged in Memphis music producer’s shooting death

Ashley Lampkin, 22
Ashley Lampkin, 22
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested and charged months after a shooting on South Highland Street left one up-and-coming Memphis music producer dead.

Memphis police said they responded to the shooting at 892 S. Highland Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, April 14. Police say 26-year-old Jatavius Benson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ashley Lampkin, 22, is charged with his murder.

Court records show Lampkin was indicted by a grand jury in July. A warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of second-degree murder and property theft.

Records show Lampkin was arrested Saturday.

The details of the case are not yet available.

According to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, Benson went by the stage name “2LivetheLegend.”

Lampkin is being held on a $300,000 bond.

No court information is available at this time.

