UofM’s Centennial Place renamed after university’s 11th president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday made official what has been years in the making: Centennial Place, the University of Memphis’ residence hall at Central Avenue and Patterson Street, shall now be known as Shirley C. Raines Centennial Place after the 11th president of the University of Memphis and the first and only woman to hold the position in the university’s 111-year history.

Raines became University president July 1, 2001, and held the position until her retirement June 30, 2013, leaving a legacy of innovation, community collaboration and unprecedented campus growth that galvanizes the UofM to this day.

It was under Raines’ leadership that the university doubled the amount of its research grants, acquired the Lambuth Campus in Jackson, Tenn., established the UofM Research Foundation and the Memphis Research Consortium and accelerated the growth of the Honors program to become the Helen Hardin Honors College.

Student retention was a hallmark of her time as UofM president, with the establishment of the Emerging Leaders program, the creation of a nationally recognized internship program and the development of learning communities throughout the campus.

Also, during her tenure as president, the UofM embarked on a campus redesign that led to several new buildings dedicated to student success through academics, including the FedEx Institute of Technology.

The University opened Centennial Place, a $53 million residence hall, in 2016. The facility features 24 student apartments and 300 double occupancy rooms with green spaces, private study areas and rooms for collaborative projects.

Known not just for her academic excellence but also her business acumen, Raines was the first woman to chair the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce. She was inducted into the Tennessee Women’s Hall of Fame in 2013.

Originally from Bells, Tenn., Raines attended the University of Tennessee-Martin, earning her bachelor’s degree in child development. From there, she attended UT-Knoxville, obtaining her Ed.D. in education, curriculum and instruction. In addition to being the Head Start director for Knox County, Raines started the Community Child Center for Roane State Community College.

She went on to teach at various universities and was the dean of the College of Education at the University of Kentucky, becoming a vice-chancellor there three years later.

In 2001, Raines was installed as the 11th president of the University of Memphis, leading the University at the dawn of the new millennium. A testament to her enduring legacy, the strategic plan Raines helped to create in 2005 blazed a trail that the University continues to follow.

