U of M releases Downtown Memphis Safety Plan recommendations, focuses on youth and greater police presence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A road map to lowering crime in Downtown Memphis has just been released.

The University of Memphis Public Safety Institute released its Downtown Memphis safety plan recommendations.

The Shelby County Commission approved $50,000 to come up with a plan to turn around the crime in downtown Memphis.

That was a year ago, the more than 60-page plan was released Wednesday with 43 specific recommendations including beefing up security all around downtown Memphis.

Robert Clayton’s cupcake shop has been at the corner of Main and Pontotoc streets for 4 years now.

His business is home to build your own cupcakes and bullet holes are still scattered across his storefront following a shooting right outside his business.

“I think crime is everywhere, but it’s really ridiculous in downtown Memphis,” said Clayton.

In late August MPD says a woman was killed while sitting in her car, two others were injured but survived.

Clayton says the shooting was after he closed for the night, but says crime is affecting his bottom line.

“It most definitely puts fear in the customers that want to come downtown. I mean it slowed down traffic and it stopped people from coming downtown,” said Clayton who says he has noticed an increase in police presence already at night, but he would also like to see more security during the day.

The extensive Downtown Safety Plan is focused on a number of downtown crime hotspots.

Some of the recommendations include increased police presence, enforcing traffic laws and even cutting off alcohol sales after 2am on Beale Street.

“Certainly, that’s going to be something that’s going to have to be discussed with merchants who are active down on Beale Street, the idea is to find a way to not have as much negative activity that we see take place in past late at night,” said Mayor-Elect and Downtown Memphis Commission CEO Paul Young.

Young says tourism is the second largest industry in Memphis and crime may be driving visitors away from the city’s core.

“We know that the perception of safety is really important and when people come downtown and they see a physical presence of people who are there to ensure their safety and know that they’re going to be able to move about in a safe way,” said Young.

The new plan is about crime prevention and economic growth.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.