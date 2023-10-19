Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
T-Mobile is moving some customers on older plans to a pricier 5G option

T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill. Here's why.
FILE - T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill. Here's why.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - If you are a T-Mobile customer, you’re advised to take a close look at your next phone bill.

The major wireless carrier is running a test in which it automatically switches some customers to more expensive rate plans.

The change affects customers on older unlimited plans such as T-Mobile One, Simple Choice and Magenta 55 Plus.

All those customers will be migrated to T-Mobile’s 5G network plan, which starts at $75 per month per phone line.

T-Mobile users will have the option to keep their current plan or opt out of the new one by calling customer service.

T-Mobile became America’s second largest cell phone service provider after taking over Sprint, pledging not to raise prices for three years at the time.

Rivals AT&T and Verizon raised rates on their older plans last year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

