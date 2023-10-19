Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspects pretend to be tow truck drivers, steal 9 vehicles, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has charged three suspects for running an illegal chop shop and pretending to be tow truck drivers to steal the vehicles.

Beginning as early as June 21 of this year, police received several reports of stolen vehicles.

On October 18, officers received a call regarding an attempted car theft that led them to the site of the chop shop.

2 male suspects in bright yellow reflective vests pretending to be tow truck drivers showed up at the victim’s home to tow their vehicle.

When officers confronted the two suspects, one being Elliot Boehm, they could not show proof of owning the tow truck or working for a towing company.

Suspicious of the two male suspects, officers decided to visit their residence to talk further.

A woman, later identified as suspect Clarissa Brim, answered the door.

Brim denied being the owner of the home.

Officers observed a red vehicle in the front driveway, along with a backyard filled with auto parts.

Shortly after police arrived, Arguess Baker, one of the suspects, arrived in a vehicle and parked in the driveway.

Officers ran the tags of the vehicle and discovered that it was reported stolen.

Clarissa Brim, Arguess Baker, and Elliot Boehm were all taken into police custody and are facing charges for vandalism, theft of property, and violation of chop shop laws.

