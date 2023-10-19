Advertise with Us
Suspects burglarized Harbor Town Pharmacy

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects burglarized Harbor Town Pharmacy Thursday morning.

Memphis police officers responded to the call around 6 a.m. and found the back rear glass door smashed.

The Pharmacist made the scene and said about $100-$150 was in the drawer.

According to the affidavit, Officers say surveillance footage shows two men entering the back of the business, and one suspect taking medication off the shelves and money from the register.

