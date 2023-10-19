Starbucks in Whitehaven vandalized; community reacts, voices frustrations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Not even two months after opening, the Starbucks in Whitehaven has been vandalized. This happened shortly after Whitehaven leaders fought to get the coffee chain in that area.

It goes back to that old saying, “We can’t have nothing nice before someone tears it up.”

Two windows were busted out overnight at this brand-new Starbucks on Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley seemingly for no reason.

We know that Starbucks has been closed for some time because of power issues. According to Memphis Police, there were no signs of forced entry but there were two large rocks inside the business.

No property was taken, and there is no video surveillance available from the business due to no power.

Earlier today we witnessed an electric company at the location. I also talked to one person who lives near the Whitehaven-Southaven border who told me she was excited about the store opening but said it’s disappointing that we can’t have anything nice.

“It’s just ridiculous. It makes me feel sad. You know there are other things that kids or teenagers can do. I don’t know if the parents are not watching them or if it is just someone trying to be cruel. It’s different now they’ll know this. I hope that in the end, it’s still a good experience, but it’ll be just a little different,” said Sarah Moore.

The value of property damage and repair will cost about $2,500. The Starbucks was closed on Tuesday. We do not know when it will reopen. We did reach out to Starbucks to ask them what was going on with the power and asked for a comment about the busted glass. We are still waiting for a response.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.