‘A Squeal of a deal!’: Holiday Ham plans to auction off 2 restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Morris Realty officially announced that two Holiday Ham restaurants are up for auction.

These two restaurants have been staples in the Memphis community for years, and now they can be yours!

Bidding is now open for the two locations and anyone who is interested will be able to name their price.

