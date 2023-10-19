Advertise with Us
Shooting investigation underway at gas station in East Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station in East Memphis.

The shooting happened outside of Valero Thursday morning.

It was the gas station on Park Avenue and Highland Street.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

We are working to get more information.

