Registration open: performing arts camp for young people who stutter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre Group announced the return of Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis – a FREE two-day camp for young people who stutter, ages 8-18, that helps build confidence and community.

Orpheum Vice President of Education & Community Engagement Jennifer McGrath joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what camp goers can expect.

This camp will take place November 18th and 19th at the Halloran Centre (225 S Main St.).

Registration is open now and closes November 10th.

