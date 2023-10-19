Mother and boyfriend indicted for murder of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to court records, the mother of Sequoia Samuels and her boyfriend have been indicted for the death of Sequoia Samuels.

This news follows an investigation that led to officers discovering that the mother and boyfriend were allegedly involved in the toddler’s death.

Brittney Jackson and Jaylon Hobson have been indicted and are now in police custody, with Jackson’s bond set at $500,000 and Hobson’s bond is set at $50,000.

They are currently facing charges for first-degree murder.

