Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

More unseasonably warm weather to start the weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly sunny the rest of the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds early, then clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: It will stay warm behind the front with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be northwest at 5 -15 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds will move in and linger off and on through Sunday morning. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Lows will be in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy early with highs in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm and dry each day through Wednesday with highs in the 70s to near 80. Rain chances will return late week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
"Thank You, Heroes!" sign outside Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic
Stephanie Van Emst went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she found herself...
‘It’s like a nightmare’: Woman finds herself paralyzed after experiencing severe back pain
Woman steals from clothing store in Wolfchase mall, police say
Woman steals over $25k from clothing store inside Wolfchase Mall, police say
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sun, mild breezes; isolated downpour possible late Thursday
10/19 First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun, few passing showers Thursday
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a little rain for some followed by a big warm up for all
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 18, 2023