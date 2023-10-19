More unseasonably warm weather to start the weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly sunny the rest of the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds early, then clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds west at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: It will stay warm behind the front with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be northwest at 5 -15 mph.
SATURDAY: Passing clouds will move in and linger off and on through Sunday morning. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Lows will be in the 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy early with highs in the low to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Warm and dry each day through Wednesday with highs in the 70s to near 80. Rain chances will return late week.
Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist
