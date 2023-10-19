MLGW hosts Power Hour for customers to speak with representatives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW customers will be able to speak with a service representative Thursday at Power Hour.

It will be at the Baker Community Center on 7942 Church Street in Millington.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the community meeting will stat at 6 p.m.

MLGW will give customers a chance to talk to workers face-to-face about their accounts and billing.

The utility says MLGW leadership will be on hand to discuss several issues including customer care, reliability, delayed billing, and all major issues for customers over the past year.

During a meeting Wednesday, the board approved a 12% rate hike, but that still needs Memphis City Council approval.

CEO Doug McGowen says these hikes are necessary to trim trees and improve substations MLGW uses to supply power to homes and businesses.

“Today we’re talking about day-to-day reliability. Where people say it’s a blue sky day and my power went out. We’re really aiming to decrease that significantly,” said McGowen.

If the city council approves these rate increases customers can expect to see increases to their bills as soon as January with billing going up as high as $15 more by 2026.

