Mid-South police officer accused of robbery, faces felony charges

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVAR CO., Miss. (WMC) - A current Mid-South police officer is facing felony charges after getting arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a Mississippi man.

According to the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department, 48-year-old Piperton Police Officer Michele Washington and 36-year-old Tywan Johnson were arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery in Bolivar County, Mississippi.

Sheriff’s department officials said the alleged robbery happened just after 1:30 Saturday morning.

Deputies say they were contacted by a man asking for help after he said he was assaulted and robbed at an Exxon in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Tywan Johnson
Tywan Johnson(Bolivar County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say Officer Washington and Johnson both left the scene and were later stopped in Shelby, Mississippi, by the Shelby Police Department and Bolivar County deputies.

According to deputies, the alleged victim’s personal items helped authorities track down Washington and Johnson.

Piperton police say Officer Washington has been with the force for about three years.

“She does work for us, she is relieved of duty without pay, pending the ongoing investigation,” said Jonathan Roney, Piperton interim police chief.

A $50,000 bond was set for each suspect at Bolivar County Jail, but both have since bonded out.

