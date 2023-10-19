Advertise with Us
‘March for Ava’ planned for 3-month mark of UofM student’s unsolved hit-and-run death

Ava Christopher
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of 20-year-old Ava Christopher has planned a march and candlelight vigil for the three-month mark of her hit-and-run death in an effort to bring awareness to her case and help find the driver responsible.

Wednesday’s vigil will begin at the fatal crash site on Cooper and Central Avenue.

The beloved University of Memphis student was killed July 25 while driving through Midtown after a driver plowed through a red light in a stolen Dodge Challenger, striking the driver’s side of her car at the intersection of Cooper and Central Avenue.

READ MORE — Reward doubled for info in hit-and-run death of UofM student Ava Christopher; mother speaks out

Several cars stopped to help after witnessing the crash. Christopher was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive.

Witnesses told Memphis police that they saw a man and woman get out of the wrecked Dodge Challenger and walk away from the crash. The woman was seen going back to the car, but only to get her purse.

Police say the car was stolen a week or so before Christopher was killed.

With the help of family and friends, the reward for information leading to an arrest is now $20,000 — double the previous reward amount.

Suspects wanted in hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old Midtown woman Ava Christopher.
Christopher’s friends and coworkers at the Binghampton ice cream shop Sugar Ghost said they’re devastated and will remember her as a beautiful presence who was undoubtedly destined for an amazing future.

She was also a talented member of the Mazi-Soprano/Alto Choir at the UofM’s Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music.

Those who wish to attend Wednesday’s vigil are asked to gather outside Aldo’s Pizza at 752 South Cooper Street at 5 p.m.

By 5:30, a two-mile walk will commence, ending with a candlelight vigil outside Aldo’s.

The entire event is projected to take two hours.

Click HERE for more details on Wednesday's "March for Ava."

