Man threatens victim with knife, steals phone, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say threatened a victim with a knife and robbed them of their cell phone.

On October 16, police responded to a call regarding a robbery that happened on Jackson Avenue.

According to police, the victim approached Nicholas Masino about money that Masino borrowed.

Masino became angry during the exchange and pulled out a knife on the victim, demanding their cell phone.

After Masino snatched the cell phone from the victim, he ran away.

Two days later, the victim called the police and identified Masino as the culprit.

Masino was taken into police custody.

He is currently facing charges for aggravated robbery.

