Lanes blocked on I-240 East due to investigation

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department blocked three lanes on I-240 East due to an investigation.

Officers closed I-240 at Millbranch Road eastbound around 1 a.m. until about 4 a.m. on Thursday.

It’s causing a slowdown in traffic. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

We are working to gather more information.

