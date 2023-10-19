Free fitness classes this weekend for Healthier 901 Challenge

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Join Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare and the Healthier 901 Challenge this Saturday at the Cordova YMCA where you can explore various fitness classes to help you Find Your Fit!

Attendees will have the opportunity to try out a wide range of programs, such as Power40, Zumba, Yoga, BodyPump, Core, and even a chair-based AOA class for those with mobility challenges.

In addition to free fitness classes, the YMCA will be giving out personal training packages, private swim lesson packages, and a six-month guest membership.

Juicing with Jackie will also be on-site with healthy smoothie samples and protein bites.

Space is limited at this free Healthier 901 event!

Please RSVP using this link by October 20.

Event Date: Saturday, October 21st

Event Time: 6-8 pm

Event Location: Cordova Family YMCA, 7950 Club Center Cove, Cordova, TN

Childcare is available through the YMCA Parent’s Night Out program at $25 for YMCA members or $35 for nonmembers.

Sibling discounts are available at $5 off per additional child.

You must sign up through the YMCA and spaces are limited to the first 50 children ages 2 – 12 years old.

Activities include face painting, carnival games, and more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.