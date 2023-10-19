Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast; clouds, sun, passing shower chance Thursday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
THURSDAY: A weak front will swing through the Mid-South to kick off the day – sparking a chance for a few passing showers for the morning commute. Through midday, sunshine looks to return with temperatures running toward the middle to upper 70s amid mild breezes before a few more clouds return along with another risk for a few showers and storms, generally eastern West TN and northeast MS into the early evening hours. Lows will fall back toward the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: A passing cloud or two will be possible to head out the door early – but sunshine looks to win out for the end of the work week. Expect highs to rebound into the middle to, a few, upper 70s by the afternoon hours. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine and a few clouds, ahead of another weak – yet dry – front, will push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday amid a breezy westerly wind. Behind the front, we’ll trend back toward the lower and middle 70s by Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will tend to creep upward into the upper 70s and lower 80s by early week. Chances of rain and storms may appear by late next week with a sluggish moving front.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

