MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver crashed into a power pole in Frayser Thursday morning.

It happened on North Watkins and Sutton Street around 1:30 a.m.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.