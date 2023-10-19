Dixon Gallery to host Art on Fire on October 21

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Dixon Gallery & Gardens is hosting Art on Fire Saturday, October 21.

Organizers of the fundraising event say it will be the hottest night of the year.

Jessie Wiley, director of development and communications at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what is in store.

Wiley said tickets are going fast.

Click here to purchase tickets.

