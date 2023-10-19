Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Conviction overturned in 2015 Clarksdale murder case

By Bria Bolden
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Shock overcame one Mid-South town after a Mississippi Appeals court overturned a conviction in a 2015 murder case.

This case playing out in Clarksdale, Mississippi in Coahoma County.

Eight years after Myrtle Messenger was shot and killed right at her front door, one of the men convicted of her murder is now a free man, but some in the Riverton Community in Clarksdale still mourn her death.

Neighbors living near the street now bearing her name tell Action News 5 they are shocked to hear that Dantrail Jackson, one of the men convicted in 66-year-old Myrtle’s shooting death, has had his conviction overturned.

Dantrail Jackson
Dantrail Jackson(Action News 5)

Jackson’s conviction was overturned by a judge on October 10, eight years after Messenger was killed answering a knock at the front door.

“I wish it could’ve been me instead of her,” said George Messenger.

Action News 5 spoke with Myrtle’s husband George after her death back in March 2015.

“I just wish I could put my life in her body and she’ll continue living,” said Messenger. “I’ll take her place.”

Court documents show after Myrtle was killed, police found Jackson and three others in a lot next to an alleyway across the street from her home.

(Action News 5)

They were eventually allowed to leave, but a short time later, police found two guns and gloves under debris. One of those guns, a .357 caliber, was the murder weapon.

Jackson was arrested and charged with the murder in March 2015. Another man, Connell Gray, was also charged with murder.

According to court documents, Clarksdale Police discovered Jackson got into a fight with Myrtle’s grandson earlier that day, at the Bennie Gooden Housing Complex, over a girl. Surveillance video of the fight was played in court.

Jackson and Gray were tried separately and both were convicted.

PRIOR COVERAGE — Community remembers Mississippi woman killed answering door

The judge ruling on Jackson’s appeal said the case rested on circumstantial evidence, “motive and proximity”. The judge said the state didn’t use any eyewitnesses during the trial and had no “physical evidence” connecting Jackson to the crime.

Gray remains behind bars convicted for Myrtle’s murder.

Neighbors tell Action News 5 the community still has memorials for Messenger to this day.

Jackson’s attorneys declined an interview about this case.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he...
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle
In this Jan. 8, 2001 file photo, show host Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake of...
Britney Spears says she had an abortion with Justin Timberlake: ‘He didn’t want to be a father’
Demarcus Williams and Kerry Conner
Man escapes trunk of car nude, with hands tied behind back after alleged kidnapping; 2 charged
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground

Latest News

Starbucks in Whitehaven vandalized; community reacts
Starbucks in Whitehaven vandalized; community reacts, voices frustrations
Ava Christopher
‘March for Ava’ planned for 3-month anniversary of UofM student’s unsolved hit-and-run death
Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic
U of M public safety institute releases downtown safety recommendations
Conviction overturned in 2015 Clarksdale murder case