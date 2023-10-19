Conviction overturned in 2015 Clarksdale murder case

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Shock overcame one Mid-South town after a Mississippi Appeals court overturned a conviction in a 2015 murder case.

This case playing out in Clarksdale, Mississippi in Coahoma County.

Eight years after Myrtle Messenger was shot and killed right at her front door, one of the men convicted of her murder is now a free man, but some in the Riverton Community in Clarksdale still mourn her death.

Neighbors living near the street now bearing her name tell Action News 5 they are shocked to hear that Dantrail Jackson, one of the men convicted in 66-year-old Myrtle’s shooting death, has had his conviction overturned.

Jackson’s conviction was overturned by a judge on October 10, eight years after Messenger was killed answering a knock at the front door.

“I wish it could’ve been me instead of her,” said George Messenger.

Action News 5 spoke with Myrtle’s husband George after her death back in March 2015.

“I just wish I could put my life in her body and she’ll continue living,” said Messenger. “I’ll take her place.”

Court documents show after Myrtle was killed, police found Jackson and three others in a lot next to an alleyway across the street from her home.

They were eventually allowed to leave, but a short time later, police found two guns and gloves under debris. One of those guns, a .357 caliber, was the murder weapon.

Jackson was arrested and charged with the murder in March 2015. Another man, Connell Gray, was also charged with murder.

According to court documents, Clarksdale Police discovered Jackson got into a fight with Myrtle’s grandson earlier that day, at the Bennie Gooden Housing Complex, over a girl. Surveillance video of the fight was played in court.

Jackson and Gray were tried separately and both were convicted.

The judge ruling on Jackson’s appeal said the case rested on circumstantial evidence, “motive and proximity”. The judge said the state didn’t use any eyewitnesses during the trial and had no “physical evidence” connecting Jackson to the crime.

Gray remains behind bars convicted for Myrtle’s murder.

Neighbors tell Action News 5 the community still has memorials for Messenger to this day.

Jackson’s attorneys declined an interview about this case.

