Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

City of Germantown to consider interim Police Chief Mike Fisher for full-time role

Interim Police Chief Mike Fisher
Interim Police Chief Mike Fisher(City of Germantown)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider formally appointing interim Police Chief Mike Fisher for a full-time role.

“It’s a great honor and also very humbling,” Fisher said. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill, but I’m fortunate to have such a great staff.”

A 30-year law enforcement veteran, Fisher has served with the Germantown Police Department since 2005. During that time, he has been assigned to patrol, SWAT, drug unit and the investigations divisions.

”I’m very honored to be able to work with an exceptional bunch of law enforcement professionals. When I was hired here in 2005, I recognized immediately that this agency was special and the community was special in the way they supported law enforcement,” he said. “Moving forward, my vision for the department would be one of continuous improvement - how do we get better? What are we doing now and how can we improve on it?”

He says he’s also mindful of lessons learned from previous Police Chief Richard Hall. 

“He is one of the most positive people I’ve ever met,” Fisher said. “Regardless of what crisis we faced, he was always positive and moving us forward. I admired his resiliency and I hope to carry that forward.”

Fisher says he’s here in any capacity to serve and protect the people of Germantown, who in turn uplift the department with their feedback.

”The way the citizens interact with the officers, all the positive comments and the support they give, both in person and online, it helps remind us why we do what we do,” he said. “For most of us and for me, I have this desire to help people and to stand up for people who can’t stand up for themselves.”

To learn about Fisher’s history in law enforcement, view the city’s full release here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he...
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle
In this Jan. 8, 2001 file photo, show host Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake of...
Britney Spears says she had an abortion with Justin Timberlake: ‘He didn’t want to be a father’
Demarcus Williams and Kerry Conner
Man escapes trunk of car nude, with hands tied behind back after alleged kidnapping; 2 charged
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground

Latest News

Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic
U of M public safety institute releases downtown safety recommendations
MLGW board approves rate hikes; proposal now goes to city council
Country music artists roll in to Bluff City for ‘Stars and Guitars’ Le Bonheur benefit concert
Mid-South’s largest AA gathering to open in Germantown