City of Germantown to consider interim Police Chief Mike Fisher for full-time role

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider formally appointing interim Police Chief Mike Fisher for a full-time role.

“It’s a great honor and also very humbling,” Fisher said. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill, but I’m fortunate to have such a great staff.”

A 30-year law enforcement veteran, Fisher has served with the Germantown Police Department since 2005. During that time, he has been assigned to patrol, SWAT, drug unit and the investigations divisions.

”I’m very honored to be able to work with an exceptional bunch of law enforcement professionals. When I was hired here in 2005, I recognized immediately that this agency was special and the community was special in the way they supported law enforcement,” he said. “Moving forward, my vision for the department would be one of continuous improvement - how do we get better? What are we doing now and how can we improve on it?”

He says he’s also mindful of lessons learned from previous Police Chief Richard Hall.

“He is one of the most positive people I’ve ever met,” Fisher said. “Regardless of what crisis we faced, he was always positive and moving us forward. I admired his resiliency and I hope to carry that forward.”

Fisher says he’s here in any capacity to serve and protect the people of Germantown, who in turn uplift the department with their feedback.

”The way the citizens interact with the officers, all the positive comments and the support they give, both in person and online, it helps remind us why we do what we do,” he said. “For most of us and for me, I have this desire to help people and to stand up for people who can’t stand up for themselves.”

To learn about Fisher’s history in law enforcement, view the city’s full release here.

