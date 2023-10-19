Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Best Life: AI-Resistant Resume Tips

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Did you know that 99% of Fortune 500 companies now use Artificial Intelligence – or AI – as a screening tool for resumes? That means some simple mistakes that the AI bots don’t like could be costing you!

You might spend hours perfecting your resume but get this: three out of four are never seen by a real person!

That’s because AI screening bots are weeding out resumes at most large companies.

To get your resume past the bots, you’ll want to avoid common mistakes. First, don’t include photos. The scanning bots can only process text.

Another mistake is not having keywords from the job description in your resume. Be sure to include them but don’t overstuff your resume. Aim for two to three keywords.

Also, don’t make your layout too different. Your resume should have a clean, simple layout with standard margins and clear headings. Creative fonts can also confuse AI bots. Stick with safe choices like Times New Roman, Arial, or Calibri.

Another common error is using an incorrect file type. Some AI platforms may have trouble reading certain file formats. It’s best to use common ones like .docx or pdf.

The last mistake is not providing context when listing your accomplishments.

Instead of saying “Increased sales by 30%,” try something like, “Implemented a new marketing strategy that increased sales by 30% in the last quarter.”

Experts say it’s also important to remember that AI won’t recognize humor or sarcasm, so it’s best to use a professional tone and provide precise information.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
"Thank You, Heroes!" sign outside Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic
Stephanie Van Emst went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she found herself...
‘It’s like a nightmare’: Woman finds herself paralyzed after experiencing severe back pain
Woman steals from clothing store in Wolfchase mall, police say
Woman steals over $25k from clothing store inside Wolfchase Mall, police say
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Latest News

Best Life: AI-Resistant Resume Tips
Best Life: Getting your resume past AI screening bots
Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic
Country music artists roll in to Bluff City for ‘Stars and Guitars’ Le Bonheur benefit concert
"Thank You, Heroes!" sign outside Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic