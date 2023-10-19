Arborist shares how to identify ‘zombie trees’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Halloween season, and zombies are growing among us!

With this year’s unusual weather, many trees have become “zombie trees.”

These are trees that look healthy but are actually dead, and they can pose a big risk to safety.

Nathan Baker, district manager at Jones Bros. Tree and Landscape, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how to tell if a tree is susceptible to falling.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.