19-year-old wanted in fatal VRBO shooting near Overton Square, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is wanted for murder after a woman was shot and killed at a short-term rental house near Overton Square over the weekend.

The shooting took place outside a VRBO vacation rental in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue on Sunday morning.

Witnesses said that they overheard a large group of women arguing before one woman was shot and killed outside.

Memphis police confirmed a warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Kyla Jones for first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment in reference to this case.

Court records show Jones was previously arrested in April for domestic violence and vandalism charges, but those charges were dropped.

