15 burglars stole about $25K from Village Mart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fifteen people are accused of breaking into a Village Mart Wednesday.

Officers got a tip that fifteen people attempted to break into the clothing store around midnight on Third Street.

All of the suspects exited six cars and were seen wearing black masks and hoodies.

The suspects got away with about $25,000 worth of merchandise such as jeans, shirts, shoes, hats, and cologne.

The owner said police do have surveillance video of the crime.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.