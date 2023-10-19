1 dead after shooting off I-40 near Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting off I-40 near Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

At 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of North Watkins Street.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

