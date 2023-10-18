Woman steals over $25k from clothing store inside Wolfchase Mall, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say is responsible for stealing over $25,000 while working as an employee at a clothing store.

On September 6, officers were notified that the suspect, Tamika Carter, was stealing from her employer Elite Clothing on Germantown Parkway inside of the Wolfchase Galleria Mall.

According to police and the owner of the clothing store, Carter performed several suspicious transactions in which she would ring the items up, store the cash in a box under the register, and then proceed to remove the items from inventory and delete the purchase history.

Police say Carter stole an estimated $25,385 from her faulty transactions.

Carter was taken into police custody.

She is now facing charges for theft of property.

