Two robbers broke through glass at Cook Out in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cook Out in Midtown was robbed Wednesday.

Memphis police say they responded to the call around 3:45 a.m. on Union Avenue.

Officers say suspects broke through the glass door.

Two men approached an employee, pointed a gun a him, and took money from the cash register, said police.

This all happened as workers were closing up for the night.

