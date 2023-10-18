Rally to ‘Save Beale Street Music Fest’ to take place outside City Hall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jerred Price, former president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association and city council candidate for the 2023 Memphis Municipal Election, has organized a rally to take place outside Memphis City Hall on Tuesday in an effort to save the 2024 Beale Street Music Festival.
Memphis in May organizers recently announced the iconic spring festival is suspended for 2024, citing low attendance, financial loss, and the $1.4 million dollar bill from Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) to repair Tom Lee Park after the most recent festival.
Price claims the festival’s substitute, which was announced the following day by Mempho Fest organizers, was all part of a strategic plan by MRPP to replace the non-profit festival with a for-profit festival.
Price says the substitute music festival “will not be accepted” and that the rally is to demand city council members save the 2024 Beale Street Music Festival.
The rally is planned for Tuesday, October 24, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. outside Memphis City Hall, located at 125 North Main Street.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.