Rally to ‘Save Beale Street Music Fest’ to take place outside City Hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jerred Price, former president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association and city council candidate for the 2023 Memphis Municipal Election, has organized a rally to take place outside Memphis City Hall on Tuesday in an effort to save the 2024 Beale Street Music Festival.

Memphis in May organizers recently announced the iconic spring festival is suspended for 2024, citing low attendance, financial loss, and the $1.4 million dollar bill from Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) to repair Tom Lee Park after the most recent festival.

Price claims the festival’s substitute, which was announced the following day by Mempho Fest organizers, was all part of a strategic plan by MRPP to replace the non-profit festival with a for-profit festival.

This “forcing out” of our nonprofit festivals hosted by Memphis in May and allowing a for-profit festival (Mempho) to replace it was by design and was the goal of Memphis River Parks Partnership the entire time. They have repeatedly made it hard for our historic festivals that have served as one of our largest economic drivers for decades to exist in this new park. They have deviated away from their mediation terms/agreement, they have put unrealistic demands forward with a $1.4 million dollar insurance policy, and have purposely delayed getting contracts to Memphis in May.

Price says the substitute music festival “will not be accepted” and that the rally is to demand city council members save the 2024 Beale Street Music Festival.

The rally is planned for Tuesday, October 24, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. outside Memphis City Hall, located at 125 North Main Street.

