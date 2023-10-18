Police investigate robbery at Cook Out in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cook Out in Midtown was robbed Wednesday.

Memphis police dispatch says they responded to the call around 3:45 a.m. on Union Avenue.

This all happened as workers were closing up for the night.

We are on the scene working to get more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.