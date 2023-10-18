Advertise with Us
Police investigate robbery at Cook Out in Midtown

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cook Out in Midtown was robbed Wednesday.

Memphis police dispatch says they responded to the call around 3:45 a.m. on Union Avenue.

This all happened as workers were closing up for the night.

We are on the scene working to get more information.

