New affordable housing project breaks ground in North Memphis

By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ground was broken on 10 new affordable housing units for North Memphis seniors Tuesday.

“Memphis has lots of affordable housing,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said to the crowd. “But we need more quality affordable housing.”

The plan is to turn a blighted building on 7th Street into “A Place of Grace,” which will give ten Memphis senior households a safe place to call home.

They’re expected to be ready sometime in the spring of next year.

“These doors are to a brighter future with dignity, comfort and a community that thrives,” said Kimani Shotwell, who works at the Community Redevelopment Agency.

The city’s funding for the project comes from the Accelerate Memphis grants, which are part of the larger Memphis 3.0 plan the mayor began creating when he took office.

A Place of Grace mockup
A Place of Grace mockup(Action News 5)

“One of the things Memphis 3.0 talked about was the need for investment in all neighborhoods,” Mayor Strickland told Action News 5. “Not just in Downtown Memphis.”

Through the private and public partnerships, there has been $9 million poured into the North Memphis area.

“These are things that will bloom for years to come,” Strickland said.

“Because of our joint efforts, we’re building a stronger, more inclusive North Memphis and Greater Memphis,” Shotwell added.

