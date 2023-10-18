MPD searches for man who robbed Dollar General in Halloween mask

Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the business robbery at 8:10 a.m. at the Dollar General on Winplace Road.

Officers were told that a man entered the store wearing a black cat-head Halloween mask.

According to police, the suspect approached the cashier, pulled out a black handgun and demanded money from the safe.

The cashier then placed the money and several packs of Newport in a plastic bag and gave it to the suspect.

The suspect exited the business and ran away in an unknown direction.

He is 25 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 9 and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and has leopard spots tattooed on the front of his neck.

The suspect also wore a Halloween mask, a black jacket, a white “TAP OUT” t-shirt, black pants, and black, white, and red Nike Dunks.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. The photos of the suspects are attached.

Anyone with information about this business robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

