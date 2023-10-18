More mild days and somewhat cool nights ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase with a few showers before sunrise ahead of our next front. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy sunrise with a stray shower, then partly cloudy and mild in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Breezy with winds southwest at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: It will stay mild behind the front with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Sunshine returns in full with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

