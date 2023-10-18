Advertise with Us
MLGW leaders to vote on increasing customers’ bill for 2024

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water leaders are set to vote on a proposal Wednesday that decides if your bill will increase next year or remain the same.

A 12% increase over the span of three years is what MLGW leaders are proposing for utility upgrades.

That will mean an extra $5 per month for customers who rely on the company for electricity.

This number will be an extra $15 by 2026.

The budget for the fiscal year 2024 was introduced to MLGW commissioners earlier this month.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen says the increase is due to the impacts of inflation on the cost of goods and services.

He’s also working to ensure the reliability of the electric system with this increase.

Reliability has been a concern for many MLGW customers throughout heavy winds, rain, cold temperatures, or other severe weather.

MLGW board members approve this plan, and it then goes to the Memphis City Council for their approval on November 7th.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

