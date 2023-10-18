Mississippians Against Human Trafficking set to host 2-day event in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippians Against Human Trafficking (MSAHT) is moving its yearly #AWARE dinner to Hernando and putting on a day of community education about human trafficking.

Executive Director Health Bradley joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why the 2-day event is so important.

“Raising awareness is crucial in helping Mississippians identify and prevent human trafficking in our communities, especially when it involves children,” explained Executive Director Heather Bradley, who emphasizes the need for collaborative efforts to combat this heinous crime. “Our best chance of ending the spread of human trafficking and helping those affected by it is by having these conversations and working together.”

The awareness dinner will be held at The Gin in Nesbit on October 23rd at 6:00.

Tickets are $35 per person.

The keynote address will be delivered by a survivor of sex trafficking, whose story sheds light on the horrific realities she faced and her subsequent journey towards healing.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

