Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two years ago, while Memphis area hospitals were at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-time nurse with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) said it was a no-brainer to sign a commitment bonus to continue fighting on the frontlines.
Some requirements to the MLH Commitment Bonuses include:
- Remaining in the same employment status for two years
- Remaining in an eligible bedside, 24-7, on-call position
- Contract nurses must work 500 hours
- Part-time nurses must work 900 hours
- Full-time nurses must work 1,664 hours
To this nurse’s surprise, on October 9, she said she received a letter telling her she needed to pay back the commitment bonus, as did many other nurses who signed the two-year commitment.
The nurse said she’s never called off in the past two years, except PTO, and worked overtime.
Now she said she’s being ordered to repay $14,070, minus taxes and withholding.
With no recourse, she said this is a poor way to treat healthcare heroes who serve the sick.
In a statement, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare wrote:
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare officials say nurses can pay back bonuses through checks or money orders or make arrangements to take it from their paychecks.
