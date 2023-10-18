Man critical after Hyde Park shooting; shooter in ‘flip-flops’ at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in the Hyde Park area by a man he knew Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Chelsea Avenue at 8:34 p.m.

One gunshot victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspected gunman fled the scene wearing flip-flops.

No other descriptive information was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

