Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man critical after Hyde Park shooting; shooter in ‘flip-flops’ at large, police say

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in the Hyde Park area by a man he knew Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Chelsea Avenue at 8:34 p.m.

One gunshot victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspected gunman fled the scene wearing flip-flops.

No other descriptive information was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he...
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
MPD is searching for several suspects involved in a Nike Clearance Store burglary
MPD searching for suspects involved in Nike Clearance Store burglary
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Walk-through reveals maintenance violations, safety hazards at Serenity Towers
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis School District for alleged FOIA violations
New affordable housing project breaks ground in North Memphis
MSCS proposes $500M project to upgrade schools across city
$20K reward now offered for info in hit-and-run death of UofM student Ava Christopher