Man critical after Hyde Park shooting; shooter in ‘flip-flops’ at large, police say
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in the Hyde Park area by a man he knew Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Chelsea Avenue at 8:34 p.m.
One gunshot victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspected gunman fled the scene wearing flip-flops.
No other descriptive information was provided.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.