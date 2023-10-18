Advertise with Us
Man charged with DUI caught walking home after car crash, said police

Jason Patterson
Jason Patterson(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man died in a car crash involving a drunk driver Tuesday morning.

Jason Patterson, 25, is charged with driving under the influence, public intoxication, financial responsibility, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The crash happened at the South Cooper Street and Southern Avenue intersection.

Memphis police arrived on the scene and were ordered to check the area for an individual who left the scene.

Officers ran the tags and began searching for Patterson.

According to the affidavit, he admitted to being in the crash and walking home.

When police found Patterson, they said he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol.

